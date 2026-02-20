PSL 11: Marnus Labuschagne sends special message ahead of debut season

Marnus Labuschagne celebrates taking the wicket of England's Ben Duckett during the first one day international match at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on September 19, 2024. - AFP

KARACHI: Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne has expressed his excitement after signing with the Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen for his debut in the historic 11th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), scheduled from March 26 to May 3.

The top-order batter, who was directly signed by the franchise on February 5, shared a video on his social media, expressing his enthusiasm and gratitude toward the team and its supporters.

"Hey guys, Marnus here. I’m so excited to join the Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen for this season of the PSL. First, I want to thank the club and the fans. It’s going to be a great year, and I can’t wait to be part of it. Hopefully, we can bring that trophy home," Labuschagne said.

Earlier, the Kingsmen also announced the signing of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell for PSL 11.

Maxwell, one of Australia’s most dominant T20I performers, has played 129 matches, scoring 2,897 runs at a strike rate of 158.42, including five centuries and 12 half-centuries, with a highest score of 145*. He has also taken 49 wickets with his off-spin.

Maxwell brings extensive franchise experience, having featured in the Big Bash League (BBL), Indian Premier League (IPL), The Hundred, and Vitality Blast.

Across 502 T20 matches, he has amassed 10,986 runs at a strike rate of 154.16, with eight centuries and 58 fifties, alongside 196 wickets.

Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen, acquired by Fawad Sarwar’s Kingsmen Group for Rs1.75 billion (approximately $6.25 million), have retained promising talents including Saim Ayub, Usman Khan, Maaz Sadaqat, and Akif Javed.

The team has also appointed an experienced coaching staff. Former Australia fast bowler Jason Gillespie will serve as head coach, with Grant Bradburn taking charge as fielding coach.

Hyderabad Houston Kingsmen Squad For PSL 11:

Saim Ayub, Akif Javed, Maaz Sadaqat, Marnus Labuschagne (Direct Signing), Glenn Maxwell, Usman Khan, Mohammad Ali, Kusal Perera, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Hassan Khan, Shayan Jahangir, Ottniel Baartman, Hammad Azam, Riley Meredith, Sharjeel Khan, Asif Mehmood, Hunain Shah, Rizwan Mehmood, Saad Ali and Tayyab Arif.