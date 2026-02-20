Rashid, Zadran pay tribute to Jonathan Trott after final match as Afghanistan coach

Ibrahim Zadran of Afghanistan poses for a photo with the Player Of The Match award and Jonathan Trott, Head Coach of Afghanistan, after the team's victory during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Canada at MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Chennai, India. - ICC

CHENNAI: Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan and opening batter Ibrahim Zadran paid heartfelt tributes to former England batter Jonathan Trott following his final assignment as Afghanistan’s head coach during their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Canada at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

Afghanistan ended their campaign on a high note with a commanding 82-run victory over Canada in their final match of the tournament.

Defending a formidable 201-run target, Afghanistan restricted Canada to 118/8 in 20 overs. Despite a resilient 53-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Harsh Thaker and Saad Bin Zafar, the Canadian batting line-up failed to mount a serious challenge.

During the post-match presentation ceremony, the top-order batter, who was named Player of the Match, made a heartfelt gesture by dedicating his award to head coach Jonathan Trott on what marked the coach’s final day with the team.

He acknowledged the significant role Trott played in shaping the team’s progress and building their confidence on the international stage.

"I would also like to dedicate this Player of the Match award to our coach, Jonathan Trott. I’ve learned so much from him - he has encouraged and supported not just me, but the entire team," Zadran said.

"Under his guidance, we’ve achieved a lot in international cricket and ICC events. This is his last day with us, and we will truly miss him. I wish him all the very best for the future," he added.

Rashid Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to outgoing head coach and credited Trott for playing a pivotal role in the team’s growth, stability and rise on the international stage, saying his leadership helped shape the side into a competitive unit in world cricket.

"We had some wonderful time with him (Trott) since he joined the team in the last four years, four-and-a-half years. I feel like he has done lots of things for the cricket of Afghanistan. And I feel where we are now, he played a main role to keep the team," Khan said.

The 27-year-old leg-spinner admitted that Trott’s departure would leave an emotional void in the dressing room, highlighting the strong bond the coach had built with the players during his tenure.

"It's quite emotional to see him leaving us, but that's how the life is. You know, you can't stay there forever, but we wish him all the very best and hopefully somewhere around the corner in the upcoming events, we see him," he stated.

For the unversed, the 44-year-old was appointed Afghanistan’s head coach in July 2022. It was announced in November that he would step down following the conclusion of this tournament.

Under his leadership, Afghanistan reached the semifinals of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup — their first-ever appearance in the last four of the competition.

The team also finished among the top eight at the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, registering notable victories over England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands to establish themselves as a formidable force in 50-over cricket.

Afghanistan further underlined their progress with ODI series victories against South Africa and Bangladesh, cementing Trott’s legacy as one of the most influential coaches in the nation’s cricketing history.