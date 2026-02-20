Key South Africa player ruled out of Pakistan ODIs, replacement named

South Africa's Marizanne Kapp (right) celebrates taking a wicket with Laura Wolvaardt during their ICC Women's World Cup match against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on October 21, 2025. — ICC

JOHANNESBURG: Experienced all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match home ODI series against Pakistan, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Thursday.

According to the CSA, the 36-year-old all-rounder experienced discomfort after completing her spell in the third T20I of the preceding series in Benoni on Monday and thus has been rested for the subsequent ODI assignment as a "precaution".

"Proteas Women all-rounder Marizanne Kapp has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Women’s Championship One-Day International series against Pakistan, scheduled from 22 February - 01 March, due to illness," the CSA said in a statement.

"Kapp experienced discomfort shortly after completing her spell during the first innings of the third T20 International in Benoni on Monday. Following further medical assessments, the Proteas Women medical team has opted to rest her as a precaution," it added.

Consequently, Kapp has been replaced by emerging bowling all-rounder Fay Cowling in South Africa's squad for the series after "impressing" at national training camp last month.

"[…] Bowling all-rounder and former SA U19 Women standout Fay Cowling has received her maiden national call-up after impressing at last month's national training camp in Tshwane."

For the unversed, the upcoming ODI series will get underway on Sunday in Bloemfontein, while the remaining two fixtures will be played in Centurion and Durban on February 25 and March 1, respectively.

South Africa Women's ODI Squad

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Fay Cowling, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Suné Luus, Karabo Meso, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon and Faye Tunnicliffe.