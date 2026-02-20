'Best time to crush them,' says Jatinder Singh ahead of Australia clash

Jatinder Singh of Oman during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 net session at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. - ICC

PALLEKELE: Oman captain Jatinder Singh believes his side has a golden opportunity to stun a struggling Australia when the two teams meet in their final group-stage match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday.

Oman have endured a difficult campaign, suffering heavy defeats to Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka and Ireland.

They were also comprehensively beaten by Australia the only other time the two sides met, during the 2024 edition of the tournament. However, Jatinder feels the current circumstances could work in Oman’s favour.

Australia, already eliminated from the competition, have little to gain from the clash apart from salvaging pride. Jatinder suggested that the mood in the Australian camp could open a window of opportunity for his team.

"One hundred percent this is an opportunity," Jatinder said.

"And our boys are looking forward to it. Because T20 is a game of momentum and the moments, and if you play those moments right, you can do anything on that particular day. Australia is not doing well at the moment… it is the best time to crush them," he added.

"The boys are really positive. They are looking forward to the match against Australia to make their mark."

Looking beyond the tournament, Jatinder also highlighted the need for more competitive exposure to improve Oman’s performance on the global stage.

Oman had a relatively light schedule in 2025, playing only 15 T20Is and eight ODIs throughout the year.

"Well if I have to sum up [how Oman can improve], it would be if we have the franchise cricket happening in the country or our guys get a chance to play franchise cricket elsewhere," Jatinder said.

"I think we can fill that gap and they can bring vast amount of experience for our national team.

"But if we don't get to play competitive cricket, whereas other teams are getting to play the competitive cricket, we will need to fill that gap. There have been instances where we've been inviting the teams to come and play in Oman. The response has been really delayed, or we don't get any response. So I think if we have the franchise cricket, that would really fill the gap."

Oman will now hope to end their campaign on a high by capitalising on Australia’s struggles and delivering a memorable performance in Pallekele.