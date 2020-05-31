All-rounder Mohammad Hafeez. Photo: AFP

Senior all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, in a live session on Instagram, has narrated his career's "most difficult" period and how he overcame the hurdle.

Hafeez, having made his Test and ODI debut in 2003, said that being sidelined for three years, from 2007 to 2010, due to inconsistent performances left him vulnerable to harsh criticism.

"Back in 2007, I was not able to perform well and critics had formed an opinion that I was not cut for international cricket," said Hafeez.

"Such opinions are very hard to change and it led to one of the most difficult periods of my life."

However, the 39-year-old said he kept striving for greatness which eventually materialised.

"Despite the criticism, I kept on putting in the hard yards and did not lose hope. People who saw me training used to laugh at me as they believed that a failed player like me was wasting their time."

READ: Mohammad Hafeez talks up his 'God-gifted' off-breaks that 'even troubled Brian Lara'

While the times were trying Hafeez had an optimistic outlook over the experience and said that it made him "more professional" in the sport.

"I worked really hard on my game and more importantly I realised that I had no one to blame but myself. This made a more professional and as soon as I started playing international cricket regularly again, I became a much-improved player," he said.

"Working hard is the only way to succeed in life."

Was made the laughing stock: Mohammad Hafeez over career's most trying time