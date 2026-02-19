Shahid Afridi advises Shadab Khan after dig at former cricketers

This collage of pictures shows former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi (left) and all-rounder Shadab Khan. — ICC

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi on Thursday advised Shadab Khan to respond to criticism with strong performances instead of statements, after the all-rounder took a jibe at ex-cricketers, saying "they didn't do what we've done".

Speaking on a local news channel's programme, Afridi believed Shadab was justified in defending his group of players' achievements but stressed that they could not handle respect and pressure after the historic victory over India in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021.

"Shadab is absolutely right. We didn't win [against India], they won. They got respect, but they couldn't handle the respect," said Afridi.

"The meaning of not being able to handle the respect is that after 2021, they couldn't handle the problems between them, couldn't handle them individually, couldn't handle them as a team," he added.

Afridi also reminded Shadab that he was among several former cricketers who publicly supported him during his poor run of form and periods out of the side by highlighting his all-round capabilities.

"Look, Shadab should also know that when he wasn't able to perform well, when he was being excluded from the team, we used to sit on the TV channel and say that 'Shadab is the backbone, Shadab's overs are very important, he can bat as well'. It was us who used to talk about Shadab."

Although Afridi praised Shadab's mannerism and respectful nature, he advised the all-rounder to answer his critics with performance.

Afridi further cited the criticism he received in his professional career, during which he was also "cursed", and reiterated his advice for Shadab to focus solely on his performances.

"And honestly, let me tell you, Shadab is a very good boy. He meets everyone with respect. Not only me, he meets everyone," Afridi continued.

"But when we used to play cricket. Ex-cricketers even cursed us. But we tolerated them and we did performances. Not against a small team, we used to perform against big teams.

"Shadab, you also performed well against Namibia. God willing, you will also perform against New Zealand. Son, give performances. In difficult times, we used to stand with you, we used to back you, we used to pick you up.

"You didn't play domestic cricket. Despite that, you came into the Pakistan team, and yet we are sitting here to support you.

"[So], perform and then God willing, give us an answer. So that we also become silent, and when the World Cup ends, we will become silent."