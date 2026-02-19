Moses Itauma responds to Tyson Fury fight question

Moses Itauma celebrates with his belts and promoter Frank Warren after beating Dillian Whyte at the ANB Arena in Riyadh on August 16, 2025. — Reuters

Moses Itauma has addressed the fight against former world champion Tyson Fury, saying ‘The Gypsy King’ might not be interested.

Itauma has emerged as a brutal force in recent times, holding an unbeaten record of 13-0, with 11 of his victories coming by knockout.

The 21-year-old sensation has missed out on Mike Tyson’s long-standing record of being the youngest boxer to become a world champion.

Tyson achieved the feat at the age of 20, so Itauma has missed out, though he has started with an impressive record and is admired by many as the future of the heavyweight division.

Moses Itauma’s last fight was the most impressive one of his career so far, as he knocked out the experienced Dillian Whyte within the first two minutes of the contest back in August 2025.

The young British boxer is now chasing the biggest names in the boxing industry, and Fury is one of them; however, he has told Sky Sports he doesn’t think the ‘The Gypsy King’ will be interested in a fight.

“I don’t think Tyson would want to take that. I don’t know. For example, he’s got a big fight with Anthony Joshua, as in that fight can still gross massively,” Moses said.

“He himself knows that there are a lot of other fights that he probably would be able to make more money off and they wouldn’t be as much of a fight. So it doesn’t really make sense for him.”

Itauma will next face American and former Anthony Joshua and Whyte opponent Jermaine Franklin in April. The fight is a rescheduled fixture as the original bout was postponed from January due to a muscle tear.