Pakistan Shaheens captain Hussain banks on 'versatile' squad for series against England Lions

ABU DHABI: Pakistan Shaheens captain Shamyl Hussain expressed confidence in the versatility of the squad set to take on England Lions in a white-ball series, scheduled to be played here from February 20 to March 9.

Hussain, in a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), expressed delight over the opportunity to lead the Shaheens in the upcoming series, which he dubbed as "very important" for the players to improve as individuals.

"I am delighted to lead Pakistan Shaheens, a side that features a good blend of senior players and exciting youngsters, including Sameer Minhas. It is an excellent opportunity for me to learn from the experienced players, and the overall combination of the squad is very balanced," Hussain was quoted as saying.

"Our aim is to play positive and competitive cricket, while continuing to improve as individuals. This series is very important for us in that regard. The coaches have clearly defined our roles and everyone in the squad is fully aware of what is expected of them," he added.

The left-handed batter urged his team to play "positive cricket" during the series, comprised of three T20s, scheduled to be played on February 20, 22 and 24, respectively, followed by five One-Day matches, slated to run from February 27 to March 9.

He also acknowledged England Lions as a strong side but remained confident in the formation of the Shaheens squad, labelling it as "versatile", with all departments covered.

"I want the team to play positive cricket and enjoy the game. Spending time together as a group before a series is extremely important and the camp in Karachi played a key role in building that unity," Hussain continued.

"During the camp, we focused on understanding the demands of batting, bowling and fielding in both T20 and 50-over cricket, as each format requires a different approach.

"England Lions are a strong side, but we are confident in our own abilities. We have a versatile squad with quality batters, bowlers and spinners and all departments are well covered."

Pakistan Shaheens squad:

Shamyl Hussain (c), Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Akif Javed, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman, Muhammad Amir Khan, Rohail Nazir (wk), Saad Baig (wk), Saad Khan, Saad Masood, Sameer Minhas, Shahid Aziz and Sufiyan Muqeem.