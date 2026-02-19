Real Madrid provide evidence to UEFA regarding Vinicius Jr’s racism allegation

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior with coach Alvaro Arbeloa and Aurelien Tchouameni, as the match was stopped due to racist chants at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on February 17, 2026. — Reuters

Real Madrid have provided evidence to UEFA regarding their forward Vinicius Jr’s allegation that Benfica’s winger Gianluca Prestianni racially abused him during Tuesday's 1-0 win at the Portuguese club, the Spanish side said on Thursday.

Madrid’s Champions League knockout play-off encounter against Benfica in Lisbon was halted for 10 minutes after Vinicius accused Prestianni of racially abusing him.

The incident occurred soon after Vinicius’ goal in Madrid’s victory.

Footage showed Prestianni saying something to the Brazilian while covering his mouth with his shirt.

Prestianni denied the allegation, reacting to the allegations in an Instagram post, saying: “I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to player Vinícius Junior, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard.

“I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”

Benfica also stood by their winger as UEFA appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to investigate the allegation.

"Real Madrid C.F. announces that today it has provided UEFA with all available evidence regarding the incidents that occurred on Tuesday," Real said in a statement.

"Real Madrid will continue to work, in collaboration with all institutions, to eradicate racism, violence and hatred in sport and in society," the club added.

It is pertinent to mention that UEFA released a statement after the incident stating they will open proceedings, which could lead to disciplinary sanctions.

Benfica will visit Real Madrid for the second leg of the tie next Wednesday.