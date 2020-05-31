Team officials smuggled goods worth millions: Ex hockey player Hanif Khan

Former hockey captain Hanif Khan. Photo: File

Former captain of the national hockey team, Hanif Khan, has revealed that some of the then-team officials were involved in smuggling, Daily Jang reported.

According to the Urdu daily, Hanif disclosed that it was during the side's return trip from Hong Kong in 1983 when authorities brought the officials’ ill practices to light.

"The officials were smuggling car parts, spectacle frames and a VCR. The goods were well over worth Rs.15million" he said.

However, the former skipper said that the case was suppressed in a bid to prevent public backlash.

Hanif further said that additional allegations surfaced where players would be slipped abroad to carry smuggling deals.





