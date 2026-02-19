T20 World Cup 2026: Canada win toss, elect to bowl first against Afghanistan

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan (left) and Canada's Dilpreet Bajwa (centre) at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 19, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

CHENNAI: Canada have won the toss and opted to field first against Afghanistan in the 39th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs



Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdullah Amazdzai and Ziaur Rahman.

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh Kaleem Sana and Ansh Patel.

Head-to-head

Afghanistan and Canada have come face to face twice in the shortest format, and the former dominate the head-to-head record with two victories.

Matches: 2

Afghanistan: 2

Canada: 0