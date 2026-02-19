Islam Makhachev explains Ian Machado Garry’s ‘mistake’ after Irishman flies to Georgia

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Jack Della Maddalena (not pictured) by unanimous decision at UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 15, 2025. — Reuters

Islam Makhachev has explained Ian Machado Garry’s mistake after the welterweight UFC fighter decided to travel to sharpen his wrestling skills.

The Irishman defeated former welterweight champion Belal Muhammad in his last fight and is aiming at a title shot against Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev, who is known for his top-class wrestling and grappling skills, was asked about Garry’s move to Georgia in an interview with Ushatayka, to which he replied that a training camp of two-three months cannot make a difference.

“Well, I already said that. This is a mistake for fighters, to go to some training camp for two-three months before the fight in order to get ready for the fight,” Makhachev said.

“It’s in reverse, this plays into such a cruel mistake because a person who goes somewhere for two-three months to prepare and starts to believe in his skills and then it doesn’t work.”

Islam then explained that you will need some years to learn the art, and even you have to do it since childhood.

“In two-three months, it is impossible to learn how to wrestle. This is what you have to do since childhood, many, many years,” he explained.

Islam has become the two-division champion after dominating Jack Della Maddalena during a unanimous decision victory at UFC 322 on November 15, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Maddalena was unbeaten since losing his first two pro MMA fights in 2016, and he had captured the welterweight title by defeating Belal Muhammad in May.

However, Jack had no answer to the former lightweight champion's wrestling skills, who secured every takedown he chased and held the Australian fighter pressed to the canvas for extended periods.