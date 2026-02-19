Afghanistan vs Canada Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, AFG vs CAN Match 39

Afghanistan and Canada face off in the 39th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on February 19, 2026. — Geo Super

CHENNAI: The 39th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 is being played between Afghanistan and Canada here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Thursday.

Afghanistan and Canada have come face to face twice in the shortest format, and the former dominate the head-to-head record with two victories.



Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Abdullah Amazdzai and Ziaur Rahman.

Canada: Yuvraj Samra, Dilpreet Bajwa (c), Navneet Dhaliwal, Harsh Thaker, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva, Saad Bin Zafar, Dilon Heyliger, Jaskaran Singh Kaleem Sana and Ansh Patel.