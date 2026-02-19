Arne Slot reveals timeline for Alexander Isak's return

This collage of picture shows Liverpool manager Arne Slot(right) and Alexander Isak. — Reuters

Arne Slot has revealed the potential timeline for the return of Liverpool's star striker, Alexander Isak, who is out with an injury.

Isak has been out of action since December, when he broke his leg and ankle during Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The British-record £125 million ($168m) signing sustained an injury during a tackle by Micky van de Ven while scoring a goal, forcing him to leave the field.

Slot said that Isak has started his rehab, and the final stages of it are important for the Swedish forward.

"Alex has been on the pitch, not with his football boots but with his running shoes for the first time this week, so that will take a while as well," the Liverpool boss said.

"I think we all know the moment you go onto the pitch it doesn't take three months anymore but these final stages of rehab can also make things change.

"In the gym you can hardly do too much but at this stage you constantly have to tick the next box and the next box. Let's not put a timescale on it but it is clear that he will be available -- if things go as planned -- this season."

When asked whether Isak will be available around the March international break, Slot added: "It will be somewhere around there and then it's always a question if things go really well or he gets a bit of a setback. It will be around that period of time; end of March, start of April, where he is hopefully back with the group.

"When you are back with the group that is not to say you are ready to play, let alone start a game a game of football because again he's been out for months and the last time he was out for months we could all see it took him a while before he was the player who we signed from Newcastle."