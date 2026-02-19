Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta blames team after dropping lead against Wolves

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts after the match against Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League on February 18, 2026. — Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta acknowledged that his team only had themselves to blame after allowing the bottom-of-the-table Wolves to come back with the two-goal deficit into a draw here at Molineux on Wednesday.

Bukayo Saka became the first goal scorer in the match with his fifth goal of the season, and Piero Hincapie made it 2-0 after 11 minutes of the second half, his first goal in the club, leaving Arsenal in a strong position.

But the Wolves drove off with the brilliant blow of Hugo Bueno right after the hour. It was finished late in the game when Tom Edozie, on his debut, came off the bench and scored the equaliser, putting the title hopes of Arsenal in the Premier League at stake.

The outcome leaves Arsenal five points ahead of Manchester City, who have played one game more, and the Gunners have also now won only two in their last seven league matches.

In the post-match speech, Arteta stated: “Extremely disappointed, obviously, with the result and with the way the game ended, but we have to blame ourselves. The performance in the second half didn’t show anything close to the standards required in this league to win.”

“Even though we scored the second goal, we never had dominance of the game, that’s the reality. When you are at this level, you need to take the hit. Today we deserved it. We have a big game coming up on Sunday,” he added.

Arsenal have already lost three recent title races, having been on the frontline and losing out on each occasion. Arteta emphasised that his team had to take criticism and recover within a short time, and a decisive match against Tottenham was imminent.