Pathum Nissanka anchors Sri Lanka to fighting total against Zimbabwe

Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Zimbabwe at R. Premadasa Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — AFP

COLOMBO: Pathum Nissanka’s crucial half-century guided Sri Lanka to 178-7 in their allotted 20 overs in their final group-stage match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 here on Thursday at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

Batting first, Sri Lanka got off to a fiery start as openers Kusal Perera and Pathum Nissanka piled on runs with aggressive stroke play, putting early pressure on Zimbabwe's bowling attack and forging a 54-run partnership for the opening wicket.

However, Perera, who looked set, was dismissed by Blessing Muzarabani after scoring 22 off 14 deliveries, including four boundaries, bringing an end to the opening stand in the fifth over.

Nissanka remained in sublime touch, accumulating runs steadily to register his 19th T20I half-century and propel the team total past the 100-run mark in the 12th over.

Kusal Mendis, batting alongside Nissanka, struggled to rotate the strike and was eventually stumped by Ryan Burl after scoring 14 off 20 deliveries, leaving Sri Lanka at 100-2 in 12.2 overs.

Zimbabwe clawed back into the contest with the prized wicket of Nissanka, who played a vital knock of 62 off 41 deliveries, laced with eight fours, before being dismissed by Graeme Cremer.

Cremer struck again in his next over, removing Kamindu Mendis for seven off five balls, including one four, as Sri Lanka slipped to 123-4 in 15.2 overs.

The hosts continued to lose wickets as Muzarabani picked up his second, dismissing skipper Dasun Shanaka for six off seven deliveries.

Pavan Rathnayake provided late impetus with a brisk 44 off 25 deliveries, featuring three fours and two sixes, but his promising innings was cut short by Brad Evans.

Evans struck again in the same over to remove Dushan Hemantha for a first-ball duck, reducing Sri Lanka to 164-7 in 19 overs.

The innings concluded with Dunith Wellalage unbeaten on 15 off eight deliveries, hitting three fours, while Maheesh Theekshana did not face a ball.

For the Chevrons, Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans, and Graeme Cremer claimed two wickets apiece, while Ryan Burl chipped in with one.