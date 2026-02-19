Rousey and Carano face extensive medical testing ahead of MMA comeback

An undated picture of former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey. — MMA

The former UFC bantamweight champion, Ronda Rousey and fellow women of the MMA, Gina Carano, will undergo medical and neurological testing that is well above that which combat sports athletes are usually expected to undergo before their comeback fight on 16 May.

California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster confirmed on Wednesday that Rousey, 39, will undergo concussion battery testing as well.

The match, which was announced on Tuesday, will be played in the Intuit Dome, Inglewood, California. Rousey has not fought since 2016, and Carano, who is 44 on fight night, had not fought since 2009.

“I had a long history of concussions dating back to my time in judo,” she said, referring to the sport in which she won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympics.

Rousey added that she had concealed this history from the UFC and regulators “because it would literally put a target on my head and I might not have been allowed to compete any farther.”

“We're going to put her through neurological and concussion battery testing and make sure she's OK,” Foster said.

“We're going to have our doctors take a look. The fighters are going to have to do a lot of medicals, both of 'em.”

The further examination is based on the history of concussions in Rousey, which she disclosed on Instagram Live two years prior to promoting her memoir, Our Fight.

More tests will also be administered to Carano based on her age and long-term inactivity, such as MRI, MRA, EKG, cardiac testing, exercise stress echocardiogram, neurocognitive assessment, blood work, metabolic panel, and ophthalmologic eye examination.

Foster emphasised that the fight had not been lost. “As long as these women pass their medicals and pass all their neurological batteries and do the things they need to do, there's nothing wrong with this fight.”