Sri Lanka win toss, elect to bat first against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (left) and Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza at the toss ahead of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on February 19, 2026. — Screengrab/Livestream

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first against Zimbabwe in their final group-stage match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer and Blessing Muzarabani.

Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have faced each other 11 times in T20Is, with the Lankan Lions leading 8–3 over the Chevrons.

Matches played: 11

Sri Lanka won: 8

Zimbabwe won: 3

Form Guide

Sri Lanka enter this match on the back of a strong group-stage run, winning consecutive games against Ireland, Oman, and Australia. They will aim to maintain their momentum by defeating Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, carry confidence into this clash after impressive wins against Oman and Australia, which secured their spot in the Super Eights.

Sri Lanka: W, W, W, L, L (most recent first)

Zimbabwe: A, W, W, L, L