Meeting with accused doping athlete trio postponed

Samiullah (L) and Mehboob Ali (R) are among the athletes to test positive.

Saturday's meeting between the Athletics Federation of Pakistan’s (AFP) inquiry committee and the three accused athletes was deferred on the advice of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), The News reported.

Sources said that the meeting was deferred on the advice of the Olympic association for reasons unknown.

The decision regarding the fate of the three athletes has yet to come.

Olympian Mehboob Ali, 110metre hurdler Mohammad Naeem and sprinter Samiullah had tested positive for using steroids.

Their tests had been conducted during the 13th South Asian Games in Nepal last year where Mehboob and Naeem won golds and Samiullah clinched bronze.

They were also part of the two relay bronze medal-winning teams. The athletes have already submitted their replies to the federation. If found guilty they would be banned, stripped of their medals and cash prizes.

Pakistan claimed five gold, two silver and six bronze in athletics in Nepal, finishing with overall tally of 32 gold, 41 silver and 60 bronze medals.

