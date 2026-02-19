T20 World Cup 2026: Unbeaten West Indies sweep past Italy to end group stage campaign

Akeal Hosein of West Indies celebrates taking the wicket of Anthony Mosca during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Italy at Eden Gardens on February 19, 2026 in Kolkata, India. — AFP

KOLKATA: Unbeaten West Indies defeated Italy by 42 runs in their final group-stage match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at Eden Gardens on Thursday, maintaining a perfect record.

Chasing 166, Italy were restricted to just 123 in 18 overs, thanks to a brilliant display from the Caribbean bowlers.

Ben Manenti was Italy’s top scorer with 26 runs off 21 balls, including two fours and a six. JJ Smuts added 24 runs from 27 deliveries with three boundaries, while Anthony Mosca contributed 19 off 12 balls, featuring a four and two sixes.

Grant Stewart added 12 runs off seven balls, including a six, but other batters struggled to make an impact.

Shamar Joseph starred with the ball for West Indies, claiming 4/30 in four overs. Matthew Forde took three wickets, Gudakesh Motie grabbed two, and Akeal Hosein chipped in with one.

Batting first, West Indies made a shaky start, losing opener Brandon King on the first ball of the second over. He was dismissed by Ali Hasan after scoring four off six deliveries.

The Caribbean side suffered another setback in the powerplay when Shimron Hetmyer fell cheaply for one off four balls to Thomas Draca, leaving the team at 31-2 in 4.1 overs.

Skipper Shai Hope and Roston Chase then steadied the innings with a crucial partnership, guiding the total past the 50-run mark.

However, their 64-run stand was broken in the 13th over when Chase was dismissed for 24 off 25 deliveries, including two fours, with the score at 95-3 in 12.3 overs.

Hope was in top form with the bat and anchored the innings with a well-compiled T20I half-century, helping his side reach a competitive total.

However, wickets continued to fall at regular intervals. The West Indies lost their fourth wicket when Ben Manenti dismissed the batter for a run-a-ball nine. In the following over, Hope’s impressive knock of 75 off 46 deliveries — featuring six fours and four sixes — came to an end.

Jason Holder also departed after scoring nine off seven balls, falling to Crishan Kalugamage.

The innings concluded with Sherfane Rutherford unbeaten on 24 off 15 deliveries, striking two fours and a six, while Matthew Forde chipped in with 16 off eight balls, including three boundaries.

For Italy, Ben Manenti and Crishan Kalugamage claimed two wickets apiece, while Thomas Draca and Ali Hasan contributed one wicket each.