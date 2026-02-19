MLBPA appoints Bruce Meyer as interim director

An undated picture of Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) interim executive director Bruce Meyer. — X/ @yahoosports

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) moved into action quickly on Wednesday to put the ship back on track, with the union unanimously choosing Bruce Meyer as interim executive director.

Meyer, who worked as a deputy executive director of the union and its lead bargaining table representative, takes over just under a year before the current labour agreement lapses on 1 December 2026, a deadline that the ownership talks of a salary cap have already drawn notice, as well as the threat of another lockout.

In its statement, the union emphasised that “The strength of this union is and will always be the solidarity of our membership.”

According to international media reports, the change in leadership comes after Tony Clark resigned a day before after an internal investigation found that he had an inappropriate relationship with his sister-in-law, who was employed by the union in 2023.

Although Meyer first became part of the MLBPA in 2018, he has been at the centre of the most significant negotiations in the union in recent years, including pandemic-related talks and the one that finally ended the 99-day lockout in 2022.

Matt Nussbaum was also appointed as the interim deputy executive director by the union.

It is pertinent to mention that since 2013, Clark has succeeded the late Michael Weiner as the leader of the union and has negotiated two major collective bargaining agreements (CBA), including a 2021 one that concluded a 99-day shutdown.

He left at the same time that his annual tour of spring training camps began.