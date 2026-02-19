PHF chief Tariq Bugti steps down; Ammad Butt handed two-year ban

The collage of photos shows Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Tariq Bugti (left) and Pakistan hockey captain Ammad Shakeel Butt. —Screenshot/GeoNews/Instagram/AmmadButt

LAHORE: Tariq Bugti has formally stepped down as President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), dispatching his resignation to the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif just as the national team prepares for a crucial qualifying round.

In his parting statement, Mr. Bugti struck a defensive chord regarding his tenure, highlighting what he termed a significant achievement.

"Our world ranking was 18th, and now it stands at 13th. This is our accomplishment," he asserted. Reflecting on his time in charge, he added, "For two years, I tried my utmost to move the Pakistan hockey team forward."

Bugti was quick to express gratitude to the country's military leadership. "I thank Field Marshal [Asim Munir] for his immense support," he stated.

He also acknowledged the civilian administration for financial backing, revealing, "The Prime Minister allocated 250 million rupees for hockey and released the funds. I am primarily grateful to the Prime Minister for giving me the opportunity to serve for two years."

However, his tenure appears to have been hampered by administrative friction. Bugti claimed that the recent tour of Australia was plagued by problems caused by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB).

He clarified that the federation lacked sufficient funds to manage affairs independently, stating, "The Hockey Federation did not have enough funds to manage everything there at the time."

Looking ahead, Bugti expressed confidence in the squad despite the leadership vacuum.

"The team will perform well in the upcoming qualifying round," he predicted, adding that the schedule had already been submitted to the Sports Board by Rana Mujahid.

In a surprising turn, Bugti used his resignation to call for a higher-level probe. He appealed to both the Prime Minister and Field Marshal to form a committee to investigate recent instances of "privilege indiscipline."

He insisted on accountability, stating, "Whoever is found responsible for the privilege violation in the investigation should be punished."

Alongside Bugti’s resignation, the PHF also announced disciplinary action against men's team captain, Ammad Shakeel Butt, who has been slapped with a two-year ban.