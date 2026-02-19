Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz reach Qatar quarter-finals

A collage of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. — Reuters

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are on track to play the final of the Qatar Open as both of them won straight-set matches on Wednesday.

Sinner, ranked number two in the world, defeated Australia's Alexei Popyrin 6-3 7-5 to make it to the quarter-finals in Doha, and Alcaraz then defeated France's Valentin Royer 6-2 7-5, as well.

Last year, the pair faced three Grand Slam finals, and the world number one Alcaraz won the French and the US Opens. The 22-year-old Spaniard will now have Karen Khachanov, with whom he lost 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Sixth seed Jakub Mensik easily defeated Zhang Zhizhen 6-3, 6-2 to prepare to face Sinner, who has now reached at least the quarter-finals in 28 of his last 30 tournaments, dating back to the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin.

The 24-year-old Italian has raised his past 23 matches with 22 victories and won the last two yearly Australian Open and Wimbledon titles, which has strengthened his status.

He was defeated only once in the semi-finals of the Australian Open by Novak Djokovic last month. In the meantime, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece defeated world 11 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-4 in Doha to secure a match with the fifth seed, Andrey Rublev, who defeated Fabian Marozsan 6-2, 6-4.

Arthur Fils, a Frenchman who was not a seed, and Czech Jiri Lehecka, who is seeded eighth, are also in the quarter-final line-up, and they have also won without trouble.