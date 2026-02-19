Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, SL vs ZIM Match 38

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe face off in the 38th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on February 19, 2026. — Geo Super

COLOMBO: The 38th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is being played between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

Historically, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have faced off against each other 11 times with the Lankan Lions leading with eight wins followed by the Chevrons with three victories.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka and Pramod Madushan.

Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Wellington Masakadza, Graeme Cremer and Blessing Muzarabani.