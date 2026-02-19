Orlando Magic’s Franz Wagner to miss remainder of NBA season

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner during warmups before the game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Kia Center on Feb 11, 2026. — Reuters

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner will miss the season after examinations showed that the player requires additional rehabilitation due to a left-ankle injury, the club announced on Wednesday.

Wagner, 24, has not played the last 25 out of 29 games due to a high ankle sprain that occurred on 7 December.

“Recent imaging confirmed Wagner requires additional time and rehabilitation before returning to full basketball activities,” the team said in a statement.

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley emphasised the importance of allowing Wagner to recover fully.

“It’s so important – his ability to get it all the way right, where he’s not trying to be in, then out, and then the soreness continues to get to him. Just making sure it’s right. … It’s the long haul for him. It’s the long part of his career that we’re looking at more than anything,” he said.

“We care about these guys and make sure they are fully physically able to play when they step on the court.”

The Magic plan to reevaluate his situation after three weeks, whereas a definite timeline of his recovery is yet to be developed. Wagner is averaging 21.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists in 28 games, 26 of which he has started.

Since his 8th-overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft, his career averages of 19.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on 319 games with a field shooting percentage of 47.5 and a three-point shooting percentage of 32.5.

Thursday, the Magic (28-25) finish the All-Star break against Sacramento. Wagner is currently ranked seventh in the Eastern Conference, and his loss will be a big setback to the ambitions of Orlando in the rest of the season.