'Really poor campaign': Ricky Ponting slams Australia's T20 World Cup showing

Australia's stand-in captain Travis speaks with teammates before the start of play in their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Zimbabwe in Colombo on February 13, 2026. — ICC

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has attributed his country’s disastrous T20 World Cup campaign to a combination of poor form and persistent fitness issues, while also suggesting that all-rounder Glenn Maxwell may have played his final global tournament.

Australia were eliminated from the competition with a group-stage fixture still to play against Oman on Friday, following heavy defeats to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Despite dominating bilateral cricket for much of 2025, the team entered the World Cup on the back of five consecutive losses to India and Pakistan, with injuries further weakening their squad.

Key pacers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood were ruled out and did not travel to Sri Lanka, significantly reducing the potency of the bowling attack. Meanwhile, Mitchell Starc had already retired from the format last year.

Power-hitter Tim David was carefully managed in the early stages of the tournament due to a hamstring injury, having not played any cricket since Boxing Day until the clash against Zimbabwe.

There were also concerns over the form of Maxwell and young batter Cooper Connolly, while scrutiny has intensified around Cameron Green.

“It’s been a really poor campaign, it has to be said,” Ponting told the ICC Review.

“They had injury concerns at the start with Hazlewood and Cummins being ruled out, and then Tim David not available at the beginning as well. But losing to Zimbabwe the way they did — that’s the game they’ll look back on and think that’s where their World Cup was lost.”

Ponting added that the current Australian side lacked the commanding presence traditionally associated with their teams at ICC tournaments.

“You look at that Australian team on paper, and it doesn’t seem to have that aura other Australian teams have had going into ICC events and World Cups. You need your best and most experienced players to stand up and win big moments in these tournaments, and Australia haven’t had that.”

He also pointed to issues in the batting order. “They probably didn’t get enough from their top order with Cameron Green at No. 3 and Tim David at No. 4 in the last couple of games. They got off to a great start against Sri Lanka but then lost six wickets for 20 runs, completely losing momentum in the second half of the innings.”

Looking ahead to the next two-year cycle leading up to 2028 — which includes the Olympics and the next T20 World Cup co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand — Ponting stopped short of calling for widespread changes.

However, he indicated that Maxwell’s international T20 career could be nearing its end.

“I don’t think Glenn Maxwell will be there,” Ponting said. “It looks to me like his career is coming towards an end.”

He added that Marcus Stoinis could also face uncertainty, though his all-round skills and continued participation in global T20 leagues, including the Big Bash League, may keep him in contention.

As for Steve Smith — who was recalled to the squad following Mitchell Marsh’s injury and later added as Hazlewood’s replacement — Ponting said his future in the format remains uncertain despite the batter’s public desire to be part of Australia’s Olympic ambitions.

“Steve Smith has been very vocal about wanting to be part of an Olympic team. Whether that happens is a different story,” Ponting concluded.