Arsenal’s title hopes dent as Tom Edozie strikes late for Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Tom Edozie (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Mateus Mane react after the match against Arsenal in Premier League on February 18, 2026. — Reuters

WOLVERHAMPTON: Arsenal lost a two-goal lead when teenage debutant Tom Edozie scored in stoppage time to rescue a dramatic 2-2 draw for Wolverhampton Wanderers here at Molineux on Wednesday, crushing the title hopes of the visitors to the Premier League.

The Gunners demonstrated dominance by taking the lead early on with a goal from Bukayo Saka, who scored his first goal in 16 games, which counted as the biggest of his new five-year deal.

Declan Rice made a beautiful cross delivery into the six-yard box, and Saka stooped to head inside four minutes on a bitterly cold night in the West Midlands.

Piero Hincapie increased the lead 10 minutes after the break, picking off a pass by Gabriel and sending the ball over Jose Sa and apparently ending the competition by putting it in such a position that it was inaccessible to the bottom side of the league. But Wolves counterattacked.

After being given excessive space, Hugo Bueno narrowed the gap with a brilliant curling strike into the edge of the area- his first goal in the Premier League.

The hosts then made their way back in the 94th minute when 19-year-old Edozie shot low to the goal, and the ball bounced off Riccardo Calafiori and the goal post, and crossed the line.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta acknowledged his side was not up to the expected standard in the second half, and Saka said he was disappointed with the outcome and that he needed to improve.

Arsenal top with 58 points after 27 games, 5 points ahead of Manchester City, which had one more game. Wolves remain on 10, yet they still have not reached the record low of 11 by Derby County.