Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of T20 World Cup 2026, replacement named

Matheesha Pathirana of Sri Lanka bowls during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Australia at Pallekele Cricket Stadium on February 16, 2026 in Kandy, Sri Lanka. - ICC

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka have suffered another major setback in their ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, with seamer Matheesha Pathirana ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to injury.

Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been approved as his replacement by the ICC Event Technical Committee.

Pathirana sustained the injury during Sri Lanka’s Group B clash against Australia national cricket team in Pallekele on Monday.

The right-arm speedster went down clutching his left leg just four deliveries into his first over. He limped off the field and did not return to action, although Sri Lanka went on to secure an eight-wicket victory.

The ICC later confirmed that Pathirana had suffered a muscle strain in his left leg, ruling him out of the tournament with immediate effect.

This marks Sri Lanka’s second significant injury blow in the competition after wrist-spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga was sidelined with a hamstring injury sustained during the team’s tournament opener against Ireland cricket team.

Madushanka last featured in international cricket during Sri Lanka’s ODI series against Zimbabwe national cricket team in August 2025.

He has also battled injury concerns but recently appeared in a T20 World Cup warm-up fixture for Sri Lanka A against Oman national cricket team earlier this month, where he bowled three overs without taking a wicket.

The 24-year-old has represented Sri Lanka in 15 T20Is, claiming 15 wickets at an economy rate of 9.75.

His most notable international performance came during the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he finished as Sri Lanka’s leading wicket-taker with 21 wickets at an average of 25.00.

Sri Lanka will next face Zimbabwe in Colombo in their final Group B fixture before beginning their Super Eights campaign against England cricket team in Pallekele on February 22.

Updated Sri Lanka squad for T20 World Cup 2026:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Janith Perera, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka and Eshan Malinga.