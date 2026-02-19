Italy vs West Indies Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, ITA vs WI Match 37

Italy and West Indies face off in the 37th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on February 19, 2026. — Geo Super

KOLKATA: The 37th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 will be played between Italy and West Indies at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Italy and West Indies will face each other for the first time in T20I cricket.

Squads

Italy: Wayne Madsen (c), Marcus Campopiano, Gian Piero Meade, Zain Ali, Ali Hasan, Crishan Jorge Kalugamage, Harry Manenti, Anthony Mosca, Justin Mosca, Syed Naqvi, Benjamin Manenti, Jaspreet Singh, JJ Smuts, Grant Stewart and Thomas Draca.

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales and Romario Shepherd.