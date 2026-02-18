John Cena explains why he retired in December

WWE legend John Cena during an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling Show on February 18, 2026. — Screengrab/YouTube

John Cena has explained why he retired in December instead of waiting for a WrestleMania moment.

Seventeen-time World Champion and one of WWE’s most iconic figures, Cena, brought his legendary in-ring career to an emotional end on December 13, where he was defeated by Gunther in the main event at Capital One Arena.

The match was fiercely competitive, with Cena and Gunther trading momentum for nearly ninety per cent of the contest.

John Cena delivered three Attitude Adjustments, including a dramatic top-rope version, and even put Gunther through the announce table. Despite the sustained offensive onslaught, Cena was unable to secure a pinfall victory.

Gunther ultimately achieved his stated objective for the match, forcing Cena to submit to a sleeper hold after multiple escape attempts.

During an appearance on the No-Contest Wrestling Show, Cena explained why he decided to retire in a soft month like December.

“What I make sense of that, right? And I’ll tell you why I specifically chose December to retire. Yeah, there is a lot of stuff going on in December and in the WWE calender like Survivor Series is the last one and then everyone waits for the Rumble,” Cena said.

“December is like a month in limbo. They’ve never really been able to crack that code. And with people on holiday, there’s until the holiday season is over until like the 26, tickets are tough to sell. Because people are spending on holiday presents.”

The 17-time World Champion added that December is a weak month for viewership, so it was for the promotion instead of selfishly retiring at Wrestlemania.

“So, it’s a weak month for viewership. It’s a weak month for live attendance. And fans are like, “wait till January.” That’s when the we’ve advertised itl. That’s when the road to Wrestlemania starts,” he added.

“December is soft, Wrestlemania is going to sell itself. So, retiring at Wrestlemania is selfish.”