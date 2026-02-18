'They couldn't do what we've done': Shadab claps back at former cricketers amid criticism

Pakistan's Shadab Khan plays a shot during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Namibia at the SSC Ground in Colombo on February 18, 2026. — ICC

COLOMBO: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan took a dig at former national cricketers over criticism after the team qualified for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights with a historic 102-run victory over Namibia here at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground on Wednesday.

The 2009 champions kick-started their campaign with a hard-fought victory over Netherlands before thumping United States of America (USA).

Pakistan then locked horns with arch-rivals India in their third group-stage fixture of the 20-team tournament and suffered a gruelling 61-run defeat.

To benefit from the slow and turning conditions of Colombo, the Green Shirts fielded a spin-heavy attack against India.

But their in-form spin department was dominated by Ishan Kishan, who powered India to a formidable total of 175/5 in 20 overs with a blistering half-century.

Amongst Pakistan's spin-bowling department, Abrar Ahmed and experienced all-rounder Shadab Khan struggled significantly, conceding 38 runs in three overs and 17 in one, respectively.

The Green Shirts were equally disappointing with the bat as they could muster 114 before getting bowled out in 18 overs and thus succumbed to their heaviest defeat against India in the shortest format in terms of runs.

The result triggered widespread criticism from former cricketers and analysts, including legendary batter Mohammad Yousuf, who insisted that the time was up for the senior trio of Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab.

"Time's up for Shaheen, Babar, and Shadab. Pakistan's T20 squad needs new performers, not empty wins against weaker sides," Yousuf had written.

Yousuf's remarks were echoed by his former teammate Shahid Afridi, who suggested dropping the senior trio for their crucial match against Namibia.

"If I were to make the decision, I would bench Babar, I would bench Shaheen, and I would also bench Shadab. I would play the new boys and give the youngsters a chance. For our match against Namibia, I would back them, give them confidence, and let them play," Afridi had said.

Following the India heartbreak, Pakistan made tweaks to their lineup, which saw Shaheen being replaced by fellow pacer Salman Mirza, while Babar suffered a demotion in the batting order and could not bat.

Shadab, on the other hand, brought out his best for the high-stakes fixture as he played a pivotal role in the former champions' rewarding victory by backing his unbeaten 36-run cameo with economical bowling figures of 3/19 in his four overs.

Later, while addressing the post-match press conference, Shadab hit back at critics and argued that the former cricketers could not do what the current crop of players have achieved, highlighting their victory over India in the 2021 edition of the T20 World Cup, which was Pakistan's first-ever against their rivals in a mega event.

"Criticism is not in our hands. Former cricketers have their own opinions. They were legends, but even they could not do what we have done. We have beaten India in a World Cup," Shadab told reporters.

"There has been too much talk about one match. It was a big game, and we should have won it. We made mistakes that should not have happened. But our goal is to win the World Cup, and we are following our process," he added.

Shadab further backed the national team's current form, stating they are on the "right track", before stressing the need for their continued progress ahead in the tournament.

The all-rounder acknowledged the challenge of the Super Eights stage, during which they will be locking horns with New Zealand, England and co-hosts Sri Lanka, but insisted that the holy month of Ramadan will assist them as a 12th player.

"We are on the right track. We need to continue the good things we have been doing. Our batting must carry on in the same way. Sahibzada Farhan is in good form," Shadab continued.

"The Super Eight will be difficult. These will be high-pressure matches. Ramadan has begun, and it will be like our 12th player," he concluded.