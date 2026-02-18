Here’s why Elena Rybakina retired in Dubai Open today

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in action during her round of 32 match against Australia's Kimberly Birrell at Dubai Tennis Stadium in Dubai on February 17, 2026. — Reuters

Elena Rybakina has become the latest high-profile women's player to exit the 2026 Dubai Tennis Championships, but the reason is not defeat; the Australian Open champion retired mid-match.

On Wednesday, Rybakina took to the Center Court at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium for her third-round match against Antonia Ruzic, who knocked out Emma Raducanu in the first round of the event.

The Kazakh won the first set by 7-5, but the Croatian made a comeback to take the second by 6-4. In the third set, the World No. 3 was trailing by a game and suddenly decided to retire.

Before confirming her mid-match retirement, Elena Rybakina talked to physio, and during this interaction, the Kazakh complained about a lack of sleep.

Additionally, Elena Rybakina also said that she had woken up on the day with tired legs and a heavy head.

The result of the match has propelled Ruzic to her first WTA 1000-level quarterfinal.

"First of all, I hope Elena gets well soon. Not the way I wanted to win this match today. Of course, I'm seeing her more in the future. Yes, first time as a lucky loser. You've got to take your second chance and I'm here taking it. I'm going to the quarters so yeah, I'm happy with how I played today," Ruzic said.

A lot of high-profile players have withdrawn from the tournament, including Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek, the current World No. 1 and 2, respectively.

Swiatek cited a scheduling change for not playing the tournament, while Sabalenka withdrew due to an injury.

The following are the names of players who withdrew from the event due to injury, scheduling change, illness, or retired while participating.