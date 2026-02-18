Benfica express support for player accused of racial abuse by Vinicius Jr

Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni in action at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on February 17, 2026. — Reuters

Benfica have expressed their support for their winger Gianluca Prestianni, who was accused by Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr of using a racial slur against him during Tuesday's Champions League playoff first-leg.

Europe's football governing body UEFA has said that an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector appointed by it will investigate the allegations of discriminatory behaviour levelled by Real Madrid.

It is not the first time Vinicius has been targeted with racist abuse; several high-profile incidents involving fans from rival teams over the years have also happened, and the issue has become a central test for Spanish soccer.

TV footage showed Prestianni saying something to the Brazilian while covering his mouth with his shirt, which Vinicius and nearby teammates interpreted as a racial slur against the 25-year-old.

Real’s Champions League knockout play-off encounter against Benfica in Lisbon on Tuesday was halted for 10 minutes after the incident as the referee activated the anti-racism protocol at the Estadio da Luz.

"Together by your side," Benfica posted on its official X account, attaching a quote Prestianni had shared on Instagram.

The Lisbon club later posted a video, which it said proved Madrid’s players were unable to hear what Prestianni said due to their distance from the Argentine winger.

"I'd like to clarify that at no point did I make racist insults towards Vinicius Jr, who sadly misunderstood what he thinks he heard," Prestianni said in his Instagram story.

"I've never been racist toward anyone and I deplore the threats I received by Real Madrid players."

Anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out stated that highlighting Vinicius's goal celebration instead of acknowledging the report was a "form of gaslighting" after Benfica coach Jose Mourinho said he thought Vinicius incited the crowd.

"This approach not only harms the individual affected but also sends the wrong message to others around the world who may have experienced similar situations," Kick It Out said.

However, Mourinho added that he did not know which of the two versions to believe.



