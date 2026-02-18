Paulie Malignaggi shares thoughts on Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Dubois

An undated photo of British boxer Daniel Dubois (right) and Fabio Wardley. Instagram/WBA

Paulie Malignaggi has shared his thoughts on a fight between Fabio Wardley and Daniel Dubois, breaking down the mentality of the two.

Wardley is the current WBO heavyweight champion, and the Briton was upgraded to full champion status after Oleksandr Usyk decided to avoid a fight with him and vacated his belt.

The WBO ruler has only a white-collar boxing background, but he defeated Joseph Parker last time out by knockout and also did the same with Justis Huni last year, so he is on a good run of form.

However, he is now going into his first title defence against ‘DDD’, who was at his peak in 2024, defeating the likes of Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic and Anthony Joshua all by stoppage, but he was also stopped last time out against Usyk.

Speaking to talkSPORT Boxing, Malignaggi analysed the fight and said the timing for this fight could be perfect for Fabio Wardley, as Daniel Dubois has no momentum with him, and he is coming off the back of a loss to Usyk.

“From Wardley’s perspective, I think it’s a shoot-out of a fight and I think Wardley is intelligent to get Dubois now cause you don’t know where Dubois’s mindset is at coming off the back of the Uysk knockout,” Malignaggi said.

“Let’s remember, Dubois had a lot of momentum before the Usyk rematch and you almost think is he catching Usyk at the right time? He won a bunch of fights and they were talking about it a lot – Hrgovic, he stopped Miller, he was in good form.”

He explained why Dubois got the rematch against the Ukrainian.

“The reason he had the [Usyk] rematch was cause the first fight was controversial so to get knocked out.” he added.

“I have a curiosity about where his head is at, where his confidence is at, cause he’s kind of hot and cold in his career, we’ve seen that. Dubois, if he starts picking up momentum is dangerous, but Dubois, if he’s unsure, he can look the polar opposite, and especially as Wardley can punch, he could get him out of there.”

Wardley will defend his WBO heavyweight title against Dubois on May 9 at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena.