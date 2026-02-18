'Complete performance': Agha pleased with Pakistan's high-reward victory over Namibia

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha speaks at post-match presentation after their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Namibia at the SSC Ground in Colombo on February 18, 2026. — ICC

COLOMBO: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha on Wednesday termed their record 102-run victory over Namibia in the crucial group-stage match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 a "complete performance".

Agha's decision to bat first after winning the toss paid dividends as the 2009 champions piled up a mammoth total of 199/3 in their 20 overs, courtesy of right-handed opener Sahibzada Farhan's unbeaten century.

Farhan top-scored with 100 not out from 58 balls with the help of 11 fours and four sixes and became just the second Pakistani to score a century in T20 World Cups.

Pakistan's commanding outing with the bat laid a solid platform for the bowlers to steer the side to a massive victory, and their captain, Agha, was pleased by the efforts of both departments, while specifically praising Player of the Match Farhan.

"I think it has to be a complete performance. I think we batted well in powerplay, we started really well in the powerplay and in the middle, we put partnerships on, and then we finished well," said Agha at the post-match presentation.

"Sahibzada has been outstanding. The way he's been batting for us for the last six months, he's just batting really well, and he scored 100 today. I'm very happy for him.

"And when it comes to the ball, I think we were lethal, and we were ruthless. We bowled in the right area, whether it's a fast bowler or a spinner. I think it was a complete performance for us."

After Farhan, mystery spinner Usman Tariq played a pivotal role in Pakistan's triumph by taking four wickets for just 16 runs in 3.3 overs.

Tariq's four-wicket haul took his tally to eight scalps in three matches at an astounding average of just 8.37 and an economy rate of 5.82.

The 28-year-old now sits third on the list of leading wicket-takers of the tournament, and Agha expressed hope for him to deliver equally rewarding performances in the T20 World Cup 2026 remainder.

"Trust me, it's tough. He is a tough bowler to face. Whenever I have played him in domestic, I find it very hard because he's someone who's very, very tough to pick, and then when he has a pause. It becomes very, very difficult," Agha said of Tariq.

"But I'm very happy he's playing for us, and I'm very happy for him with the way he's bowling. I really hope he can bowl well in the business end now, the way he's bowling right now, and win us more games," he added.

For the unversed, the victory propelled Pakistan into the Super Eights stage of the T20 World Cup 2026, which will get underway on Saturday when they lock horns with 2021 runners-up New Zealand here at the R Premadasa Stadium.

The Blackcaps booked their place in the subsequent stage on the back of dominant victories over Afghanistan, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Agha remained confident in his team's recent performances despite the gruelling 61-run defeat against India and emphasised that they should replicate it against New Zealand.

"I think we have been playing really good cricket. New Zealand have been playing good cricket. So, I'm guessing it will be a good game. And I think the way we are playing right now, if we replicate that kind of performance in the next game, I think we'll be fine."

The recently concluded fixture extended Pakistan's reliance on spin bowling as they bowled 16 overs through spinners, and Agha termed it as a "luxury", considering the slow conditions in Sri Lanka.

He, however, clarified that the team possess enough fast-bowling stocks to bowl in the middle as per the requirement.

"I think we have the luxury of spinners. We have all-rounders who can bat and bowl, and then we have a proper match-winner when it comes to spin bowling. So if you have that much of a spin bowling in Sri Lanka, you don't really need to bowl a fast bowler in the middle.

"And if we need to bowl a fast bowler in the middle, we have the bowlers who can do that as well. But right now, we are fine bowling with the spinners."