Gianluca Prestianni breaks silence over Vinicius Jr row

Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni reacts in a UEFA Champions League match against Real Madrid at Estadio da Luz in Lisbon on January 28, 2026. — Reuters

Gianluca Prestianni of Benfica has broken his silence over the Vinicius Jr row, saying that at no time did he direct racist insults to the Brazilian.

Real Madrid’s Champions League knockout play-off encounter against Benfica in Lisbon on Tuesday was halted for 10 minutes when Vinicius accused Prestianni of racially abusing him.

The incident occurred soon after Vinicius’ goal in Madrid’s 1-0 victory.

Footage showed Prestianni saying something to the Brazilian while covering his mouth with his shirt.

Prestianni himself has now responded to the accusation. Taking to Instagram, the 20-year-old said: “I want to clarify that at no time did I direct racist insults to player Vinícius Junior, who regrettably misunderstood what he thought he heard.

“I was never racist with anyone and I regret the threats I received from Real Madrid players.”

Later, on X, Prestianni questioned the initial reaction from Vinicius's teammates, and also explained why he raised his shirt over his mouth.

“If they keep saying that SUPPOSEDLY I made a racist comment to Vinicius Junior, then why didn't any of them react?' he asked. 'Accusing someone of something serious isn't right, and even less so when it's not true,” he said.

“And everyone pointing fingers at me for covering up with my shirt when they know that all soccer players cover their mouths to talk. Don't try to make up more.”

UEFA has also released a statement after the incident stating they will open proceedings, which could lead to disciplinary sanctions.

"The official reports from the matches played last night are currently being reviewed,” UEFA stated.

“Where matters are reported, proceedings are opened and should they lead to disciplinary sanctions being imposed, they are announced on the UEFA disciplinary website. We have no further information to provide you or any further comment to make on this matter at this stage."