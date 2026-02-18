T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan amass major landmark with 102-run victory over Namibia

Pakistan's Usman Tariq (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Namibia at the SSC Ground in Colombo on February 18, 2026. — ICC

KARACHI: The Pakistan men's cricket team on Wednesday registered a major first with a hundred-plus runs victory over Namibia in their crucial ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo.

The 2009 champions, who needed to beat Namibia to qualify for the Super Eights stage of the ongoing 20-team tournament, delivered a dominant all-round performance to register a high-reward 102-run victory.

The victory marked Pakistan's first in excess of 100 runs and consequently became their largest in the history of the tournament, surpassing their previous best of 82 runs, which they registered against Netherlands in the 2009 edition, which they won by defeating Sri Lanka in the final.

Pakistan's largest victories in T20 World Cups

102 runs against Namibia in 2026 82 runs against Netherlands in 2009 72 runs against Scotland in 2021 55 runs against Bangladesh in 2016 51 runs against Scotland in 2007

Right-handed opener Sahibzada Farhan played a pivotal role in the Green Shirts' record victory by smashing an unbeaten century, top-scoring with an unbeaten 100 off 58 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and four sixes.

As a result, Farhan became only the second Pakistani batter to score a hundred in men's T20 World Cups, joining fellow top-order batter Ahmed Shehzad, who struck a ton in the 2014 edition against Bangladesh.

Overall, the 29-year-old is only the 13th batter to score a century in the tournament, joining the likes of West Indies' Chris Gayle, New Zealand's Brendon McCullum, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and England's Alex Hales.

In T20Is, however, Farhan became only the fifth Pakistani batter to score a century, joining Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris and Shehzad on the list.

Babar holds the record for scoring the most T20I centuries for Pakistan with three, while Rizwan, Hasan, Shehzad, Haris and Farhan have one apiece to their names.