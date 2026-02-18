T20 World Cup 2026: India win toss, elect to bat first against Netherlands

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (right) flips the coin as Netherlands' Scott Edwards makes the call at the toss for their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18, 2026. — Screengrab via Livestream

AHMEDABAD: Defending champions India have won the toss and opted to bat first against Netherlands in the 36th match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt and Kyle Klein.

Head-to-head

India and Netherlands have come face-to-face just once in the shortest format, with their solitary meeting coming at the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, which was won by the Men in Blue.

Matches: 1

India: 1

Netherlands: 0