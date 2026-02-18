T20 World Cup 2026: Super Eights lineups confirmed after Pakistan's qualification

Pakistan's Usman Tariq (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Namibia at the SSC Ground in Colombo on February 18, 2026. — ICC

COLOMBO: 2009 champions Pakistan became the eighth team to book their berth in the Super Eights stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 with a commanding 102-run victory over Namibia here at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground on Wednesday.

Pakistan finished second in Group A standings with six points in four matches, and their qualification to the next stage marked the end of United States of America's (USA) T20 World Cup 2026 campaign as they slipped to third with four points.

The eight qualified teams are divided into two groups of four, with Group X featuring defending champions India, Zimbabwe, West Indies and South Africa, while England, New Zealand, Pakistan and co-hosts Sri Lanka are slotted in Group Y.

Each team will play a total of three matches in the upcoming stage, with the top two sides from each group following its conclusion will advance into the semi-finals, scheduled to be played on March 4 and 5, respectively.

The T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights will get underway on February 21, with Pakistan taking on New Zealand here at the R Premadasa Stadium, and will conclude on March 1 with a double header between South Africa and Zimbabwe, followed by India versus West Indies.

Pakistan's remaining two Super Eights matches are scheduled against England and Sri Lanka on February 24 and 28, respectively.

T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights schedule