Conor McGregor claims he has accepted opponent and date for next UFC fight

At his peak, McGregor won two UFC titles and impressively knocked out eight opponents. — X / @TheNororiousMMA

Conor McGregor has claimed that he has accepted his opponent and date for his next UFC fight.

The Irishman is in contention for a place on the UFC White House Card, and this past weekend CEO of the elite MMA promotion, Dana White, confirmed that matchmaking for June 14 is done.

McGregor has not stepped into the Octagon since July 2021, when he suffered a defeat to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

His scheduled return at UFC 303 in 2024, set against Michael Chandler during International Fight Week, was ultimately cancelled due to a toe injury.

It looked increasingly unlikely that the Irishman would return to UFC after joining politics, as he is bidding for Ireland’s presidency.

However, after the US President Donald Trump announced a supercard at the White House, as part of the 250th anniversary of American independence, McGregor started to show his interest in the event.

Recently, “The Notorious” took to X, claiming that he has been offered an opponent and date for his comeback fight; however, he is waiting for his contract.

“I have been offered an opponent and a date, and I accept,” McGregor wrote on X before deleting the post minutes later.

“Waiting on my contract.”

Earlier this year, during a Roblox stream, Conor McGregor revealed that following UFC’s deal with Paramount, he would need to sign a fresh deal, as his previous one was based on pay-per-view sales.

Recently, the Irishman, while talking about his long-awaited comeback, said that he would love it if his opponent were his long-term rival, Michael Chandler.