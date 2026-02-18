Ahmed Shehzad reacts after Sahibzada Farhan equals his long-standing record

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan (left) and Ahmed Shehzad in action. — ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan Test batter Ahmed Shehzad applauded compatriot Sahibzada Farhan for equalling his 12-year-old record of scoring a century for the country at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Shehzad, who has represented Pakistan in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs, and 59 T20Is, held the distinction of being the only Pakistani to score a century in the mega event.

The 34-year-old set the benchmark during the 2014 edition when he smashed an unbeaten 111 against hosts Bangladesh in Dhaka.

His record remained intact for nearly 12 years as none of the Pakistan batters could score a century in the subsequent four editions of the T20 World Cup until Farhan breached the triple figures against Namibia in the Group A match of the ongoing mega event, underway at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo.

Farhan, who opened for Pakistan alongside Saim Ayub, carried his bat all the way through and returned unbeaten with a blazing 100 off 58 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and four sixes.

Soon after Farhan's century, Shehzad took to X, formerly Twitter, to appreciate him for the achievement and applauded the right-handed opener for proving his "class" to the world.

"Outstanding knock by Sahibzada Farhan! A historic century in the T20 World Cup and now the 2nd Pakistani ever to achieve this milestone," Shehzad wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"I always believed in you and you proved your class to the world. Congratulations champion! So so happy for your achievement."

For the unversed, Farhan's unbeaten century played a pivotal role in leading Pakistan to a massive total of 199/3 against Namibia in the ongoing Group A match, crucial for the 2009 champions to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2026 Super Eights.