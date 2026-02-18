India vs Netherlands Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026, IND vs NED Match 36

India and Netherlands face off in the 36th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18, 2026. — Geo Super

COLOMBO: The 36th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 was played between defending champions India and Netherlands here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

India and Netherlands have come face-to-face just once in the shortest format, with their solitary meeting coming at the 2022 edition of the T20 World Cup, which was won by the Men in Blue.

Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy and Jasprit Bumrah.

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c/wk), Zach Lion-Cachet, Noah Croes, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt and Kyle Klein.