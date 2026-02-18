T20 World Cup 2026: Sahibzada Farhan bags multiple records with century against Namibia

Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates scoring a century during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup match against Namibia at the SSC Ground in Colombo on February 18, 2026. — X/@TheRealPCB

COLOMBO: Pakistan's right-handed batter Sahibzada Farhan joined an elusive list of batters with an unbeaten century in the high-stakes ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia, underway here at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground on Wednesday.

Farhan, who had nine fifties to his name in the shortest international format, dominated the Eagles' bowling attack and made an unbeaten 100 off 58 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and four sixes.

As a result, Farhan became only the second Pakistani batter to score a hundred in men's T20 World Cups, joining fellow top-order batter Ahmed Shehzad, who struck a ton in the 2014 edition against Bangladesh.

Overall, the 29-year-old is only the 13th batter to score a century in the tournament, joining the likes of West Indies' Chris Gayle, New Zealand's Brendon McCullum, Sri Lanka's Mahela Jayawardene and England's Alex Hales.

Batters to score a century in men's T20 World Cups

Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 117 against South Africa in 2007 Suresh Raina (India) – 101 against South Africa in 2010 Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka) – 100 against Zimbabwe in 2010 Alex Hales (England) – 116* against Sri Lanka in 2014 Ahmed Shehzad (Pakistan) – 111* against Bangladesh in 2014 Tamim Iqbal (Bangladesh) – 103* against Oman in 2016 Chris Gayle (West Indies) – 100* against England in 2016 Jos Buttler (England) – 101* against Sri Lanka in 2021 Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) – 109 against Bangladesh in 2022 Glenn Phillips (New Zealand) – 104 against Sri Lanka in 2022 Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) – 100* against Australia in 2026 Yuvraj Samra (Canada) – 110 against New Zealand in 2026 Sahibzada Farhan (Pakistan) – 100* against Namibia in 2026

In T20Is, however, Farhan became only the fifth Pakistani batter to score a century, joining Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris and Shehzad on the list.

Babar holds the record for scoring the most T20I centuries for Pakistan with three, while Rizwan, Hasan, Shehzad, Haris and Farhan have one apiece to their names.