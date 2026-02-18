John Higgins backs Judd Trump as snooker’s true flag-bearer

A collage pf Veteran snooker star John Higgins and world number one Judd Trump. — WST

Veteran snooker star John Higgins has urged greater appreciation for world number one Judd Trump, describing him as the natural flag-bearer for the sport.

Trump, 36, has just won his 31st ranking title at the German Masters to become the fourth player on the all-time ranking tournament winners list behind only Ronnie O’Sullivan (41), Stephen Hendry (36) and Higgins himself (33).

In spite of such impressive success, Trump is frequently criticised over his sole Crucible victory in 2019, and some people doubt his qualifications against the other greats. Such criticism is, however, not worth it, according to Higgins.

Higgins insists that Judd Trump is the most deserving leader of the snooker sport; his style, consistency, and massive trophy haul merit recognition.

“I’ll be brutally honest. I hear a lot of people saying this, and I don’t know what Judd Trump has got to do in the game to actually be classed as the next flag-bearer,” Higgins said.

“Because he’s won just as much as anybody in the game. It’s maybe not the world titles that he wants, but I’m sure they’ll come. And for him to have won the volume of titles, the style he plays, smart-looking young guy, I don’t know why more’s not made of him being the flag-bearer for the game.”

Higgins added that there are still debates concerning who could take the place of O’Sullivan as the main light of snooker, but Trump, with his consistency and spectacular style, is the right choice.

“Everybody’s talking about the new talents coming through, but you’ve just got to give Judd so much kudos for what he’s been doing in the last six or seven years,” Higgins said.

The position of Trump as the leading personality in the sport seems to be more than legitimate, with his style, consistency, and record-breaking achievements.