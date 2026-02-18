Pakistan storm into Super Eight with win over Namibia

Pakistan celebrate the run out of Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match against Namibia at Sinhalese Sports Club on February 18, 2026 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — AFP

COLOMBO: Pakistan secured a dominant 102-run victory over Namibia on Wednesday at the Sinhalese Sports Club, booking their place in the Super Eight stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Chasing a challenging target of 200, Namibia were bundled out for just 97 in 17.3 overs.

The innings had a promising start as openers Louren Steenkamp and Jan Frylinck put together a 32-run partnership. Frylinck contributed 9 off 11 balls, including a boundary off Salman Mirza, before being clean bowled.

Namibia’s troubles intensified when Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton was run out for five in the final over of the powerplay, leaving the visitors at 39-2 in 5.2 overs.

The slide continued as Steenkamp fell for 23 off 22 balls, hitting three fours and a six before Mohammad Nawaz dismissed him. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus managed only seven before Shadab Khan took his wicket.

Alexander Busing-Volschenk tried to stabilise the innings with 20 off 20 deliveries but was soon trapped by Shadab, who claimed his second wicket. Namibia were reduced to 79-5 in 12.3 overs.

Usman Tariq further tightened Pakistan’s grip, dismissing JJ Smit for nine and Ruben Trumpelmann for a duck, leaving Namibia at 81-7 in 13.3 overs.

Shadab then claimed his third, removing Zane Green (7), while Tariq picked up two more wickets, dismissing Bernard Scholtz (1) and Willem Myburgh (8) to complete a comprehensive Pakistan bowling performance.

Usman Tariq recorded impressive figures of 4/16 in 3.3 overs, while Shadab Khan claimed three wickets. Salman Mirza and Mohammad Nawaz chipped in with one wicket each.

Batting first, Pakistan got off to a solid start, with openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan scoring freely from the outset to provide an early advantage.

However, the 40-run opening stand was broken when Saim Ayub was dismissed by Jack Brassell for 14 off 12 balls, including two fours.

Captain Salman Ali Agha then joined Farhan and put together a 67-run partnership for the second wicket, easing the pressure and taking the team past the 100-run mark.

Farhan was in fine form, continuing to pile on crucial runs with boundaries, reaching his 10th T20I fifty.

The partnership was eventually broken as Brassell struck again, removing Agha for 38 off 23 balls, with three fours and two sixes, leaving Pakistan at 107-2 in 12.1 overs.

Surprisingly, Babar Azam did not come in at number three; instead, Khawaja Nafay was sent to the crease.

However, his innings was brief, as he was dismissed for a run-a-ball five, which included one boundary, by captain Gerhard Erasmus.

Shadab Khan came to bat and initially struggled, but Farhan continued his sublime form, hitting boundaries and taking Pakistan past the 150-run mark.

Farhan kept the momentum going, bringing up his maiden T20 century and joining Ahmed Shehzad as only the second Pakistani batter to score a ton in a T20 World Cup.

The duo added a 50-run stand for the fourth wicket, with Shadab gaining momentum and piling on runs.

The innings concluded with Farhan unbeaten on 100 off 58 deliveries, hitting 11 fours and four sixes, while Shadab finished on 36 off 22 balls, including one four and three sixes.