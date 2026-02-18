Denver Nuggets legend Doug Moe dies at 87

An undated picture of Denver Nuggets legendary coach Doug Moe. — X/ @SkySportBasket

The Denver Nuggets are mourning the loss of legendary coach Doug Moe, who passed away on Tuesday, February 17, at the age of 87.

Moe was a retired National Basketball Association (NBA) player and a long-time head coach, enjoying a highly successful career both on and off the court.

He had been battling cancer, which was confirmed by his son, David, a local television personality in Denver. The family has yet to issue a statement on the cause of his death.

Born in Brooklyn, Moe earned three All-Star appearances as a player between 1968 and 1970 and won a title with the Oakland Oaks. He later transitioned to coaching after a playing career spanning approximately 15 years.

Moe served as head coach for the Denver Nuggets, San Antonio Spurs, and Philadelphia 76ers, but it was in Denver where he achieved his greatest success.

He coached the Nuggets from 1980 to 1990, leading the team to nine consecutive playoff appearances and winning 432 games in his career.

The Nuggets expressed their condolences to Moe’s wife, Jane, his son David, and the entire family during this difficult time.

Doug Moe’s impact on basketball, particularly in Denver, will be remembered for generations. The organisation paid tribute to him as a “one-of-a-kind leader and person who spearheaded one of the most successful and exciting decades in Nuggets history.”

“He will forever be loved and remembered by Nuggets fans, and his banner commemorating his achievements will hang in the rafters to honor his incredible legacy,” the team added.

Their thoughts remain with Jane, David, and the whole family in this difficult moment, as Doug Moe’s contribution to basketball, especially in Denver, will be remembered for generations.