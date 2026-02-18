Carlos Alcaraz admits overcoming challenges in first post-Australian Open win

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates winning his round of 32 match against France's Arthur Rinderknech on February 17, 2026. — Reuters

DOHA: Carlos Alcaraz claimed his first victory since his victory at the Australian Open last month, admitting that he is glad to have sailed through some challenging moments.

The number one seed defeated the unqualified Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) in the first round of the Qatar Open in Doha.

Top seed Alcaraz was forced to defend two set points in the second set and eventually succeeded.

“It was really difficult,” said the Spaniard. “Arthur is a really dangerous player. Nobody wants to face him in the first round. I’m happy with my level and that I got through the tough moments in the match.”

The seven Grand Slam singles titles winner acknowledged that it was a difficult match and that Rinnerknech was dangerous, and that it was a relief to come out of the crucial situations.

25 ATP Tour-level titles winner, 22, started well, and he broke ahead 3-2 and then took the first set 6-4 with a fine volley at the net.

World No. 26 lifted his level in the second, getting two set points at 6-5, but Alcaraz, with the help of 28 winners, rescued them and ultimately won the tie-break with a down-the-line forehand.

The win prepares a second-round match-up with France’s Valentin Royer, who beat another Frenchman, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, 6-0, 6-3.

This victory became the 150th hard-court victory of his career at the tour level and also stretched the perfect start of his 2026 season to 8-0.