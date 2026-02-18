MLBPA Chief Tony Clark resigns amid investigation ahead of lockout risk

An undated picture of executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association Tony Clark. — MLB

Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA), resigned on Tuesday, mere months before a potential lockout could threaten the sport.

Since 2013, Clark, 53, had succeeded the late Michael Weiner as the leader of the union and had negotiated two major collective bargaining agreements (CBA), including a 2021 one that concluded a 99-day shutdown.

"The strength of this union is -- and will always be -- the solidarity of our membership," the union said in a statement confirming Clark's resignation.

He left at the same time that his annual tour of spring training camps began. Last summer, Clark had been under investigation by the Eastern District of New York over the misuse of licensing money.

It is reported that the investigation involves his relationship with his sister-in-law, who was employed by the union in 2023, as well as the union's affairs with OneTeam Partners, a multibillion-dollar group-licensing company co-founded by him and Players Way, a youth baseball program which spent almost 4 million dollars with little active activity.

The timing of the resignation is hard, but the union representatives, such as New York Mets second baseman Marcus Semien, pointed out that the resignation is better than letting the CBA roll out in December.

The MLBPA and owners are still tense on negotiations, especially on proposals to have a salary cap, which the union strongly rejects.

The MLBPA has summoned its entire executive committee to decide on the next action.

It is pertinent to mention that the question is, how soon will a new director be elected, and how will a change in leadership impact CBA talks next season?