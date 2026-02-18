Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Namibia in T20 World Cup

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (second from left) and Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus (centre) pictured at toss ahead of their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 match here at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 18, 2026. — PCB

COLOMBO: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against Namibia in their final group-stage match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Wednesday.

Plaiyng XIs

The Green Shirts made two changes to their line-up, replacing Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed with Khawaja Nafay and Salman Mirza.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza and Usman Tariq.

Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz and Jack Brassell.

Head-to-Head

Pakistan and Namibia have faced each other once in T20I cricket, with Pakistan winning the only encounter.

Matches played: 1

Pakistan won: 1

Namibia won: 0

Form Guide

After a series-breaking defeat against India, Pakistan will look to bounce back and secure a win to qualify for the Super Eight stage.

They began their T20 World Cup campaign strongly, defeating the Netherlands and USA, but suffered a setback against India.

Namibia, meanwhile, aim to finish their T20 World Cup campaign on a high note after consecutive defeats against the Netherlands, USA, and India.

Pakistan: L, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Namibia: L, L, L, W, L