Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Namibia in T20 World Cup

COLOMBO: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first against Namibia in their final group-stage match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club on Wednesday.
Plaiyng XIs
The Green Shirts made two changes to their line-up, replacing Shaheen Afridi and Abrar Ahmed with Khawaja Nafay and Salman Mirza.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (c), Babar Azam, Usman Khan (wk), Khawaja Nafay, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Salman Mirza and Usman Tariq.
Namibia: Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), Alexander Volschenk, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Ruben Trumpelmann, Willem Myburgh, Bernard Scholtz and Jack Brassell.
Head-to-Head
Pakistan and Namibia have faced each other once in T20I cricket, with Pakistan winning the only encounter.
Form Guide
After a series-breaking defeat against India, Pakistan will look to bounce back and secure a win to qualify for the Super Eight stage.
They began their T20 World Cup campaign strongly, defeating the Netherlands and USA, but suffered a setback against India.
Namibia, meanwhile, aim to finish their T20 World Cup campaign on a high note after consecutive defeats against the Netherlands, USA, and India.
Pakistan: L, W, W, W, W (most recent first)
Namibia: L, L, L, W, L
