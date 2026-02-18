Luis Enrique lauds PSG’s mental strength after comeback win over Monaco

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique reacts against AS Monaco in UEFA Champions League on February 17, 2026. — Reuters

MONACO: Paris Saint-Germain coach Luis Enrique lauded the mental strength of his team, who overcame a two-goal deficit to beat AS Monaco by 3-2 in the first leg of their Champions League knockout match on Tuesday.

In the first half, Monaco shocked the French team twice within the first 18 minutes through Folarin Balogun, who fired inside the box on both occasions, yet PSG's Vitinha missed a penalty, but Monaco remained in a strong position.

Nonetheless, it took a theatrical twist when 20-year-old Desire Doue, who was introduced following an early injury to Ousmane Dembele, scored twice and helped Achraf Hakimi gain a decisive one-goal lead before the second game.

Enrique lauded the resilience of PSG and the fact that Doue stood out as the key figure, saving the situation with a come-from-behind win.

“Normally, when a team starts like that, the most likely outcome is a loss. It was catastrophic,” Enrique admitted.

“But we showed our mental strength. Doue was sensational, showing character when the team needed it most.”

Looking ahead to the second leg at the Parc des Princes next Wednesday, Enrique warned: “Considering how the match started, I’m happy with the result. But the match in Paris will be difficult; it will be a different story.”

The injury that Dembele sustained during the first 15 minutes will be re-evaluated, and Enrique will confirm that he was not able to play any longer because of the knock.

The victory in the first leg allows PSG to show its strength, yet the draw is still close as the French champions attempt to preserve the title in Europe.